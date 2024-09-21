ZFM: When music calls… for a price

[Amar Sangno]

The sprawling Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri district is now adorned by golden paddy fields, setting the perfect mood for the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) as the countdown begins for one of India’s most sought after outdoor indie music festivals.

ZFM is a festival where music meets nature and culture, from the heart-pounding beats of drum and bass to the soulful melodies of Bollywood and Indian folk music one can tune into.

Revellers from across India are escaping the last heat of autumn to seek solace amid nature and spend a fun-filled weekend with friends, surrounded by their favourite music.

Just one week after the announcement of the ZFM dates, the hotels, homestays and the campsites in and around Ziro Valley have reportedly sold out or booked.

The soaring price rise for the ZFM, including the entry ticket price, has always been a debated and discussed topic whenever the festival dates are announced. The ZFM, a ticketing musical event, is funded by the government of Arunachal Pradesh. The tourism department allocates Rs 25 lakhs annually to the ZFM organiser. This year, the per day cost will be Rs 4,212, including all taxes, and the cumulative amount for the four-day festival will be Rs 16,848, excluding accommodation and food prices.

It is said that the ZFM is not for penny-pinching festival goers. Many festival goers toyed with the idea of attending the festival and ended up fretting and fuming over the entry price.

“It’s too expensive – not only the ticket price, but also the to and fro journey, accommodation, and prices. It’s not public-friendly,” a ZFM critic said.

“Having attended the ZFM a few times, I feel like if you can afford it, go and enjoy it. But if it’s outside your budget, there’s no need to attend and then complain about the entry fee or prices. It’s completely optional, and no one is obligated to go. The event is meant to be enjoyed, not to become a source of unnecessary complaints,” said another visitor, requesting anonymity.

There are approximately 20 hotels, 80 homestays and 100 campsites. The music lovers who have planned their weekend around the ZFM are ready to spend a considerable amount, thereby boosting the local economy.

“Economic benefits are enjoyed by the locals, but non-locals also share it. The ZFM is successful not only because of the organisers. The locals make a huge contribution for its success,” said Apatani Students’ Union president Pura Nado.

For a few residents who have been observing the ZFM growing from scratch, the ZFM is draining of resource and wealth in the name of local economy.

“What most of the people don’t see or ponder upon is, the major chunk of amount pooled by the festival goers during the festival is being flown out of the state, be it the money spent on the festival tickets or the campsites,” a local from Ziro claimed.

“The profit in higher ratio is earned by the camp owners from outside the state. Landowners and local help earn in pennies compared to the profit made by the owners,” he added, referring to the local campsites in Ziro.

“The local teams who worked hard previously and helped the festival grow are now replaced by non-locals, mostly from outside the state. Their payment – again the money is flown out of the state. There are lots of people in the state who can be entrusted with the task, rather than outsiders, but the two partners chose to get a team from outside,” he further alleged.

Festival director Bobby Hano argued that the cost of setting up an international-standard festival involves significant expenditure, including artists’ fees, travel, accommodation, production, stage setup, security, and logistics – all of which are critical to delivering a high-quality experience.

“Comparatively, festivals like NH7 Weekender and Lollapalooza also deal with similar high costs, reflected in their ticket prices, which are often higher than what you offer. Despite this, these festivals continue to thrive, largely because their attendees understand and value the level of production and the diverse lineups these events provide,” Hano said.

“Complaints about ticket prices often come from those who may not fully appreciate the cost of paying artists fairly or the extensive behind-the-scenes work. Festivals of this scale are essential not only as entertainment but also as vibrant cultural hubs that support artists, the local economy, and the broader festival ecosystem,” Hano further argued.

He also countered the allegation of wealth drain, claiming that “the ripple effect on the local economy is profound, as the festival draws tourists who spend on homestays, hotels, local transportation, food, and other services, significantly boosting local businesses.”

“This impact underscores the importance of festivals as not just entertainment events but as crucial economic drivers that can revitalise local communities. The support from ticket sales and growing audience numbers also shows that people value the unique experience we provide, further validating our pricing and operational strategies,” he said.

This daily has learnt that, time and again, the stakeholders have raised concern over the price hike, infiltration of drug culture into the festival, and environment degradation. They implored the district administration to regulate the price rise since the event is sponsored by the government.

A sizeable number of festival goers are supporting the expensive ticket price, arguing that the standard of the festival should be maintained to protect the ZFM from degrading.

“If the entry price is minimised below Rs 1,000, I can imagine that Ziro Valley would be overwhelmed by festival goers and the festival site would be like any other Indian mela,” said a youth who identified himself as a hardcore ZFM fan.

He argued that the ZFM is not for penny-pinching revellers but for hardcore indie music lovers.

“ZFM is not a social programme; it’s a festival. One must understand this. Price rise is determined by high demand; it’s a law of market dynamics,” said another festival goer.

As the ZFM kicks off on 26 September, a curious mixture of deflation and elation fills the air. Ziro Valley awaits with bated breath to welcome the die-hard fans of the ZFM.