Edn dept clarifies

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The education department reiterated that the functionalization of the extension campus of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Kamki is a matter under the prerogative of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) authority.

“As the RGU is a central university, the state government has no role at all, and for which, the state government has already made a request to the RGU authority. The GSU should rather approach the RGU authority in this regard,” the department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The department issued the clarification on behalf of the state government, responding to the Galo Students’ Union’s (GSU) demands with a month’s ultimatum to fulfill them.

With regards to the demand for immediate commencement of the science stream at Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC) in Kamki, West Siang district, it said that “the science stream in the college could only be started on creation of required posts of both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Regarding granting of drawing and disbursement power, which is financial sanctioning power, it said that “there is no sanctioned principal post against the said college. Hence, financial power cannot be granted as per the established rules.”

It further said that efforts are being made by the department to complete the playground at Govt Model Degree College, Basar during the current financial year.