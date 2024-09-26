YWS appeals to DC to remove restrictions imposed on transportation of cardamom

VIJOYNAGAR, 25 Sep: Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has appealed to the Changlang deputy commissioner to remove all ‘unnecessary’ restrictions imposed on farmers in transportation of cardamom from Vijoynagar to Miao, and normalize checkings at four check posts along the MV Road in Changlang district.

In a letter submitted to the Changlang DC through the Miao ADC, the society said that the villagers are facing hardships in the transportation of cardamom to sell to their products in Miao due to restrictions imposed by the Namdapha National Park (NNP) authority.

It said that about two years ago, the former Changlang DC had imposed some restrictions on the farmers in transportation of cardamom from Vijoynagar to Miao or nearest districts to sell their products. However, the order was later revoked by the DC, following massive protests from the villagers.

“Unfortunately, the villagers are once again experiencing restrictions and even harassment during their transportation of cardamom,” the letter read.

The YWS said that the villagers without a permission issued by the GB are refused passage by the NNP authority at 10th Mile Forest Check post on MV road.

“The Gandhigram GB said that restriction has been imposed by the concerned administration based on the one, which was already revoked by the former DC, and that he (GB) was directed to issue the written permission,” the YWS said.

The YWS said that the villagers are charged Rs. 50 to obtain a written permission for transporting cardamom from Vijoynagar circle to Miao town.

“When contacted, an official of the Vijoynagar EAC office said that he/she was unaware of issuing such an order by the office as claimed by the GB,” the YWS said, and appealed to the DC to look into the matter seriously.