Ziro Film Festival-Music concludes

ZIRO, Sep 25: The first Ziro Film Festival-Music (ZFF-M) which concluded at Saint Claret College here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday brought together filmmakers, producers and students for a series of discussions, master-classes and screenings.

One of the major highlights of the final day was the panel discussion on ‘Why can’t Arunachal have its own film industry – or does it?’

The discussion saw the participation of industry experts, including Allison Welly, a noted producer, filmmaker Tai Gungte from the Arunachal Film Collective and Mingkeng Osik from the Film and Television Guild of Arunachal.

The panel was moderated by journalist Ranju Dodum, while IPR secretary Nyali Ete contributed to the lively debate.

The panelists engaged in a deep dive into the existing landscape of filmmaking in Arunachal, exploring challenges, such as funding, infrastructure and the potential for local talent to thrive on a larger scale.

As part of the festival, attendees were treated to a master class on visual storytelling, conducted by filmmaker Aditi Banerjee. The workshop inspired young filmmakers by showcasing innovative techniques in visual storytelling.

Additionally, National Award-winning filmmaker Saajin Babu shared his remarkable journey from a passionate film enthusiast to becoming a celebrated director, screenwriter and producer.

The event also featured the screening of ‘Genghis Blues,’ a critically acclaimed documentary by Roko Belic, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

SP Keni Bagra commended the efforts of the organisers for creating a platform for the students and young filmmakers.

ZFF-M is expected to return in the coming years, providing a nurturing environment for both seasoned and aspiring filmmakers in the region.