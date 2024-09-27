Bureaucratic reshuffle effected

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a reshuffle in bureaucracy, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

Women & child development secretary Mimum Tayeng has been transferred as parliamentary affairs secretary, replacing SD Sunderasan.

Urban development, housing & town planning secretary Nyali Ete has been posted as Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) member, replacing KK Singh. Ete will continue to hold the existing charges of IPR secretary.

Health secretary Krishna Kr Singh will be APSSB secretary, replacing D Varma.

Tirap deputy commissioner Ira Singhal has been transferred as health secretary, while Lohit DCShasvat Sourabh will be the transport secretary.

The notification said that tourism director KN Damo will be Lohit DC, while Deomali Additional Deputy Commissioner JT Obi will be the new Kamle DC.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation commissioner Techu Aran has been transferred as Tirap DC, while Kanubari ADC B Tawsik has been shifted to Deomali as ADC.

Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav has been transferred as Kanubari ADC, the notification said. (PTI)