Kurung Kumey clinches State Women’s Football Championship

BASAR, 26 Sep: In a thrilling final match held on Wednesday at Todak Memorial Stadium here in Leparada district, Kurung Kumey triumphed over Lohit with a decisive 3-0 victory to claim the State Women’s Football Championship-2024.

Bamang Ana was instrumental in Kurung Kumey’s success, scoring two goals in the 21st and the 58th minute, while Maga Yeli added a third in the 88th minute.

Tadar Marmi earned the prestigious ‘player of the tournament’ award for her outstanding contributions, while teammates Yumlam Lali and Binita Panging were recognised as the ‘highest scorer’ and the ‘best goalkeeper’, respectively.

The event concluded with a ceremony attended by Karko Ao Welfare Society president Karme Riram, Basar PWD EE Ipe Basar, and All India Football Association treasurer Kipa Ajay.