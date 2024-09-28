Police dept MTS say won’t work on holidays

ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: The multi-tasking staffers (MTS) in the police department have urged the authorities not to compel them to discharge duties on Saturdays, Sundays, and other holidays.

The MTS recently announced that they will not work on holidays, after the government did not agree to their appeal for a 13-month salary.

The MTS went to the court to seek justice. Responding in the court, the home department in its affidavit dated 16.05.2023 had stated that the MTS are not engaged on Saturdays, Sundays, and other public holidays and they perform normal office duty.

In response to the government’s stand, the MTS recently announced that they will not perform their duties beyond eight hours a day and stop attending duties on holidays, including on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, they clarified that those who are detailed for emergency/special outdoor duty shall carry out the duties without any precondition “as a special case, considering the state/national interest.”