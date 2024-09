The Pasighat Municipal Council and the East Siang district administration, under the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, organised a mini-marathon in Pasighat on Saturday to create awareness among the people about cleanliness. The marathon was flagged off by MLA Tapi Darang and PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang, in the presence of DC (i/c) Tatling Pertin, councillors and others. (DIPRO)