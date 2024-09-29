Awareness prog for horti farmers organised

PASIGHAT, 28 Sep: The East Siang district horticulture department organised a weeklong awareness-cum-training programme for farmers under the Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY)and the Atma Nirbhar Plantation Yojana (ANPY) in the district from 18 September.

The programme, which concluded on Saturday, was aimed at creating awareness among the farmers on various horticultural schemes implemented by the department in East Siang, and imparting need-based training to them for improving the cultivation practices of horticultural crops for overall economic benefits.

During the programme, officers of the department sensitised the farmers to the ANBY and the ANPY, the potential of exotic crops like avocado, longan, rambutan and mangosteen, the potential of banana for commercial cultivation, and package and practices of pineapple production which could be adopted by the farmers of the district.

The farmers were also imparted training in production technology of arecanut, with special reference to agro-climatic condition of East Siang, better cultivation practices, and insect pest management in oranges.

Over 500 farmers of Ruksin, Sille-Oyan, Yagrung, Mebo, Namsing and Bilat circles benefitted from the programme. (DIPRO)