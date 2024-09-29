IMC seeks public participation in cleanliness campaign

BANDERDEWA, 28 Sep: “Sawchhta campaign will continue; we won’t stop here,” said IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang while participating in a cleanliness drive organised by the members of Ward 20 under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign here on Saturday.

“Although the current phase of the swachhata campaign will formally conclude on Gandhi Jayanti (2 October), the broader mission to maintain cleanliness in the city will persist,” the mayor said, and emphasised on public participation in the campaign for “clean and green urban environment.”

The mayor urged the residents of Banderdewa to prioritise cleanliness, saying that the area, which serves as the gateway to the state capital, should reflect the community’s commitment to well-maintained environment for both residents and tourists.

Phassang also participated in another cleanliness drive in Ward 18.

IMC Joint Commissioner Datum Gadi, who was part of the initiative to organise the cleanliness drive in Ward 18, said that the IMC currently clears over 80 tonnes of garbage daily.

“Despite fines being imposed and awareness campaigns, many residents continue to dispose waste improperly,” Gadi added, and appealed to the public to practice proper waste disposal and to proper use of IMC services.

Corporators from various wards, including Kipa Loram (Ward 20), Kipa Takum (Ward 18), and Lokam Anand (Ward 1) also actively participated in the cleanliness campaign.