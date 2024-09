PAPU NALLAH, 28 Sep: The Malayalis residing in the Itanagar Capital Region celebrated Onam festival alongside the 30th anniversary of the Kerala Kala Samskarika Vedi at the Dree ground here on Saturday.

Among others, Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja and MLA Techi Kasso attended the celebration as guests.

The festivity featured various cultural events performed by members of the Malayali community.