Sona stresses on feedback to improve edn sector

TAWANG, 29 Sep: Education Minister PD Sona attended a follow-up meeting of the ‘Chintan shivir and education conclave’ here on Sunday, and emphasised the importance of such meetings in gathering feedback from stakeholders to enhance the education system across the state.

He said that the insights gained from such district-level meetings would be incorporated into the development of new policies aimed at improving the quality of education in government schools.

The minister highlighted the role of modern infrastructure and connectivity in advancing education, and called for “collective efforts to capitalise on these improvements.”

Sona’s adviser Mutchu Mithi and local MLA Namgey Tsering also shared their perspectives, focusing on the need to merge low-enrollment schools with centrally located ones to address the teacher shortages and enhance the overall quality of education.

Earlier, Tawang DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok provided a detailed presentation on the district’s education scenario, sharing his ongoing engagement with various villages regarding the merging of low-enrollment schools.

During the interactive session, representatives of the MMT, TMES, AMSU, and ATDSU, and other stakeholders presented their suggestions, and memorandums were submitted to the minister for consideration.

Education Secretary Duly Kamduk, Tawang DC (i/c) Sang Khandu, Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu, SP DW Thongon, and senior officers from the education directorate attended the meeting. (DIPRO)