Chug Valley, Morshing win tourism awards

[ Lobom Tamin ]

BOMDILA, 4 Oct: Chug Valley and Morshing village, both located in West Kameng district, won the second place in the best tourism village category and the third position in the best tourist destination category, respectively, in a function organised by the state tourism department on the occasion of the World Tourism Day.

Chug Valley, near Rama Camp in Dirang subdivision, is known for its breathtaking scenic beauty, vibrant paddy fields, and rich cultural traditions. The best time to visit the valley is between September and October, when blooming cosmos flowers enhance its charm. The valley is also celebrated for its traditional Monpa cuisine, best experienced at Damu’s Heritage Dine, a boutique eatery run by local women. This restaurant, which serves organic dishes sourced from local ingredients, was recently honoured with the International Responsible Tourism Award, 2024 for ’employing and upskilling local communities’.

Morshing, located in Kalaktang subdivision, is another hidden gem of West Kameng. It is home to several notable attractions, such as the Lama Tenpai Dronme Museum, which preserves the history and heritage of the Monpa community, and the 17th-century Lhagyala Gonpa, a spiritual treasure house of immense importance to the region.

Morshing also features the Taklung Dzong, a fortified monastery from the 1600s, and the ancient Mane Ringbu stone shrine. Adventure seekers can enjoy the Lhadok Phu Trek, which offers a perfect mix of cultural immersion and natural beauty.

Additionally, Tsewang Droma won the second position in the best female promoter in adventure tourism category. Droma, a resident of Dirang, is the first Arunachalee and the first female pilot to have represented India in various international events.