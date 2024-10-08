Int’l workshop on research and publication ethics underway at HU

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: A four-day international workshop on ‘Research and publication ethics’ got underway at Himalayan University (HU) here on Monday.

During the inaugural session of the workshop, which was inaugurated by HU vice-chancellor Prof K Venu Gopal Rao, in the presence of Jabalpur (MP)-based Mangalyaan University vice-chancellor Prof KRS Sambasiva Rao, the latter delivered a talk on ‘Research and publication ethics’, and explained the demerits of manipulated data and how much the need of actual research is in the present scenario.

He elaborated the procedure of publication of research paper in Scopus indexed journals, and spoke on how “manipulated data are destroying the originality of research, which leads to publication of research paper in paid journals resulting in low citations.”

“Young researchers must focus on novel industrial-based research for the development of products for human welfare, which lead to obtaining unique data and getting good publications in Scopus indexed journals,” he said.

The resource persons for the workshop have been drawn from various universities and institutes of national repute, the HU informed in a release.

Talks were delivered by Hyderabad (Telangana)-based Osmania University commerce associate professor Kankipati Srinivasa Rao (on ‘Research integrity: Ethical standards in research and publication’), retired University of Calcutta commerce professor Sudipti Banerjea (‘Philosophy and ethics: Philosophical research and ethical enquiry as qualitative research approaches in social Sciences’), HU political science assistant professor Dipongpou Kamei (‘Scientific research and measures to handle research misconduct -Fabrication, falsification and plagiarism’), and professor R Sivaram from Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)-based Acharya Nagarjuna University (‘Ethical philosophy for good research’).

HU academics affairs deans Dr Raja Husain and Dr Debaprasad Dev also spoke.

“Approximately 160 participants from different institutions, universities and colleges across India and abroad participated in the workshop through the virtual mode,” while approximately 150 students from various departments of HU, such as agriculture, law, computer science, engineering, and arts were present in person during the inaugural session, the release said.