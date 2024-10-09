NCC cadets participate in trekking prog

ANINI, 8 Oct: Forty 40 cadets from the Northeast region (20 SW girls and 20 SD boys) took part in a ‘Dibang NCC Trek’ event organised by the Pasighat-based 22 AP NCC Bn, under the guidance of Shillong-based NER NCC directorate, recently.

It was organised with the aim of marking the presence of the NCC in Dibang Valley district and acquainting the cadets of different NE states with the remarkable culture and traditions of the Mishmi community.

During their stay, the cadets participated in short treks to Anini Heights and carried out various social service activities at the GHSS Anini, besides participating in a cleanliness drive at the Anini stadium. They also visited the DC office and the government hospital to understand the functioning of the government offices and the healthcare centre.

The cadets also performed a ‘nukkad natak’ in the DC office premise, conveying the message of national integration.