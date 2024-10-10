5 traders booked for using unverified weights and measures

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: A team of officials from legal metrology & consumer affairs department booked five traders in Gohpur Tinali near here for using unverified weights and measures and selling packaged commodities including, building materials, motor parts and sanitary items at an exaggerated price and without fulfilling the mandatory declaration as per the rule 6 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011.

They were booked under section 18 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. All the unverified weighing and measuring instruments and other items without mandatory declaration were seized.

The team led by assistant controller-cum-district consumer officer Debia Tana also booked a petrol depot under the LM Act, 2009 for short delivery of fuel.

Tana advised all the traders and business persons to get their un-verified weights and measures verified and obtain the verification certificates to avoid seizure and penalties.

He cautioned them to not sell packaged commodities without mandatory declarations and beyond the maximum retail price.