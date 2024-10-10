APSHEC reviews RUSA and PM-USHA projects

Sona calls for coordinated efforts for hassle-free implementation of projects

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council (APSHEC) has reviewed the ongoing and completed projects under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) during its 8th council meeting here on Wednesday.

Presiding over the meeting, education minister P.D Sona called upon the beneficiary institutions and executing agencies to work in tandem “as coordinated efforts are required to facilitate the hassle-free and smooth implementation of the projects in time bound manner.”

He emphasized that instead of engaging multiple agencies for different components of a particular project, a single executing agency may be deployed.

Commending the union education ministry for financing the key infrastructures of the higher education institutions in the state under RUSA and PM-USHA, the minister stressed that “follow-up actions on various decisions arrived during the meeting must be taken-up sincerely.”

Earlier, education secretary -cum- member secretary APSHEC, Duly Kamduk highlighted the role of the Council in implementation of RUSA scheme in the state.

Kamduk informed the house that as a statutory body, APSHEC has to ponder upon holistic growth and development of higher education in the state.

RUSA state nodal officer Minto Ete gave a presentation on RUSA projects and informed regarding the new projects approved under PM-USHA.

Education minister’s advisor and MLA Mutchu Mithi and education commissioner Amjad Tak also gave their valuable insights for holistic development of higher and technical education sector in the state.