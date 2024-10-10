Awareness prog on nature conservation

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North-East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) and the department of environment, forest & climate change in association with Himalayan University (HU) organized a two-day awareness programme on nature conservation on the occasion of National Wildlife Week celebration on 7 and 8 October.

On the first day, HU vice-chancellor prof. K. Venugopal Rao spoke about the importance of protecting wildlife and nature and how human greed is depleting natural resources. He also underlined the necessity of awareness campaigns to reach a wider audience.

The head of NERC-GBPNIHE Dr. Devendra Kumar provided a brief overview of the programme and institute.

Resource person Dr. Wishfully Mylliemngap, a scientist C at NERC-GBPNIHE, gave a presentation on the traditional and cultural values of Arunachal Pradesh’s wild edible plant species.

NERC-GBPNIHE scientist Dr. M.S Sarkar briefed the participants on methods and techniques for identifying wild animals and how different markers of animals reveal the location of particular animals around an area.

A quiz and photography competition serving the theme of wildlife and its conservation was organized among the students of the HU.

On the second day, the scientists and students visited the Biological Park Itanagar, where they learnt about the local wild species.

The programme concluded by prize distribution among the students to motivate them to make the necessary efforts to preserve and protect wildlife.