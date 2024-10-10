Governor extends Durga Puja & Dussehra greetings

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik has extended his greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and Dussehra. He hoped that the festivity will usher in the spirit of righteousness, justice, virtue and dignity amongst the people.

In his message, the Governor said that the Durga Puja and Dussehra embody the true essence of dharma, assuring all that, in the end, good will always prevail over evil.

The Governor said, “These festivals also represent the enduring high standards of ethics and moral principles that are deeply embedded in the fabric of society.” The foundation and structure of our society must be built on values such as peace, honesty, truth and love, all of which promote justice, he added.

“On this joyous occasion, I call upon all my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh to rise to the occasion and contribute their might to achieve our vision of a developed state,” the Governor said in his message. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)