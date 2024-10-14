Ratan Tata leaves behind a legacy of principles

As soon as the news of Ratan Tata’s demise spread, people across India, and even Arunachal, mourned his demise. The whole nation collectively bid him the final farewell. In a country like India, which nurses cultural bias against businessmen, often treating them with mistrust, Ratan Tata was truly an exception; a national icon and an inspirational business tycoon. He symbolised the aspirations of India’s middle class. What made him a perfect role model was his extraordinary humility, compassion, empathy and his commitment to ethical corporate practices and philanthropy even while reaching the dizzy heights of success as a global business leader.

He made contributions that went beyond the boardroom. His demise leaves a vacuum at the helm of the powerful Tata Trusts, a collective of charities that own about 66% of Tata Sons, which in turn controls all the major listed Tata firms. He was credited with transforming the Tata Group from a traditional Indian business house into a global conglomerate. But above all, his commitment to work with certain ethics was deeply admired. Businessmen are often accused of using all kinds of fraudulent means to further their businesses. But he was a man of principle. Mr Tata also was generous and contributed heavily to philanthropic work. His life is an inspiration for the younger generation. One can ethically do business and remain humble.