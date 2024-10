ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Three pencak silat players from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a bronze medal each at the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2024, which concluded at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

The medal winning players were Likha Aku, Meta Pao and Damsop Tungi.

Seven players from Arunachal had participated in the championship.