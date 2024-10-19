Income tax PCC conducts interactive prog

AALO, 18 Oct: Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Northeast Region) Chaitali Panmei and a team of officials conducted an interactive programme at the West Siang deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on Friday.

During the programme, Panmei and ITO Supratin Purkastya gave a detailed presentation on tax deduction at source (TDS).

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Shillong,DAJ Sawkmie spoke on income tax exemption for the members of scheduled tribes under Section 10 (26) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The team also highlighted the duties and responsibilities of DDOs and treasury officers, and covered various issues related to income tax.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage advised the DDOs and the HoDs to gain more knowledge on TDS and income tax.

A similar programme will be conducted at Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district on 19 October.

The interactive programme was attended by ADC Mabi Taipodia, Assistant Commissioner Prince Kumar, DDOs, HoDs, accountants and officials from various departments. (DIPRO)