Centre assures redressal of farming issues

Arunachal seeks agri university, increase in fund allocation

NEW DELHI, 19 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh sought establishment of an organic agricultural university (multidisciplinary) in the state and increase in fund allocation from the central government under various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS).

Addressing a national conference on ‘Agriculture for rabi campaign 2024′ at the NASC Complex in Pusa here on Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu while seeking establishment of an “agriversity” in Arunachal, suggested that funds against all CSS’ be released in two installments instead of the current pattern of four, considering the geographical challenges in the state.

Wangsu, who was accompanied by Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya and officers from the agriculture directorate, also proposed sustainable alternatives to shifting cultivation, including policy support and dedicated funding for interventions such as terrace farming, capacity building, and extension services.

“Cost norms must be enhanced by revising the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Guidelines-2014 as it is difficult to implement MIDH schemes with the present cost norm in Arunachal’s condition, owing to high inputs cost,” the minister said.

Subsidy for transportation of inputs under the MIDH too should be included as the farmers incur huge losses while transporting the inputs due to hilly and difficult terrain, Wangsu said, and sought additional fund against the pending liabilities under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

In his address, union Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured to address the concerns of all the states as suggested by the respective ministers, and pitched for stronger centre-state coordination to address the agriculture issues; mechanisms to ensure that the farmers are insured against fluctuating prices; consolidation of the services of the KVKs through innovative means, etc.

Stating that agriculture is the backbone of country’s economy and farmers are the “soul of the nation,” Chouhan urged all the states of the country to maximise introduction of climate resilient crop varieties and crop diversification to achieve nutritional security and make India the food bowl of the world.

“What is required in Arunachal Pradesh may not be required in Tamil Nadu,” Chouhan said, adding that area-specific requirements must be addressed in the right perspective.

Agricultural practices, preferably natural farming as per agro-climatic conditions, must be encouraged, he said, and cited the example of terrace cultivation, as sought by Arunachal, as the right approach to address the concerns of hill states.