Guv exhorts VCs to focus on the quality of education

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik exhorted the Vice Chancellors (VCs) to focus on the quality of education, governance aspects, use of technology and social responsibilities to be adopted by the higher educational institutions.

The Governor, who presided over the maiden Vice Chancellors’ Conference of the state at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, said that the need of the hour is to align our higher education with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, while inspiring the participants to put in their best effort in the progress of the state and make up for the lost time.

Parnaik said that education is the strongest pillar of Viksit Bharat and that it is an inescapable pillar of growth and development.

“It impacts the creation of an educated pool of professionals, including teachers, engineers, doctors & entrepreneurs. With changing times, education also has to undergo a transformative reform,” he said.

The Governor said that education is the most potent means for social transformation.

“Our universities and colleges have to play the role of change. Higher education is about gaining the knowledge and skills needed to become good leaders, entrepreneurs and job creators,” he said.

The Governor said that the New Education Policy enunciated by the government in 2020, has been necessitated to keep pace with developments, and challenges being faced by the nation, the overarching need to imbibe technology, to acquire knowledge to create and seek jobs.

“Skilling is another adjunct to education, which enables an individual to compete for jobs,” he said, and urged the stakeholders to focus on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the universities and colleges in the state.

The Governor said that NEP 2020 envisions an education system that contributes to an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, providing high-quality education to all.

“It emphasizes the need for a holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary approach that is aligned with the needs of the 21st century and aims to transform India into a global knowledge superpower,” the Governor said.

He urged the Vice Chancellors to create an environment and infrastructure to realize the goals of NEP 2020.

Education minister P.D Sona assured the Governor to take corrective measures and explore ways for the implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit.

IQAC director-cum-chairman NEP task force at RGU prof. Utpal Bhattacharjee gave a presentation on National Education Policy 2020, while coordinator NEP-2020-cum- NEP task force convener at RGU Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar gave presentation on ‘Governance.’

Dr. Upamanyu Das, deputy director, Institute of Under Graduate Studies & member, NEP task force, RGU gave a presentation on ‘Curriculum Framework for UG and PG Programme, while prof. C. Shiv Sankar, department of education, RGU gave a presentation on ‘Quality of Education.’

Arunachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor prof. Tomo Riba gave a presentation on ‘Employability & Social Responsibility, while prof. S. Chakraborty, Dean Academic, NIT Arunachal Pradesh gave a presentation on ‘Usage of Technology.’

MLA Mutchu Mithi, chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, education commissioner Amjad Tak, Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission chairman Tsering Naksang, Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor (in-charge) prof. S.K Naik, NIT Arunachal Pradesh director prof. Mohan V. Aware, NERIST prof. Narendranath S, the vice chancellors of private universities, officers from education departments and the principals of government colleges attended the conference. (Raj Bhavan)