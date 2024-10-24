It’s time Israel ends the conflict in West Asia 

With Yahya Sinwar’s killing, Israel has likely wiped out the top line of Hamas that planned and executed the October 7, 2023, attack. The attack, of course, sparked off the war that has now engulfed large swathes of West Asia and has left well over 42,000 Palestinians dead. Tel Aviv has also been successful in eliminating the Hezbollah leadership and a significant chunk of its ranks, weakening the Iranian proxies in the region. Both Sinwar and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah were charismatic personalities within their constituencies and could push forward with the agenda of their respective organizations.

The outfits are sure to feel their absence especially, with conflict demanding smooth and able leadership transitions. Israel released last-minute drone video of Sinwar to the world thinking it would portray him in a poor light. But it completely backfired as in the video he was seen throwing metal toward it though he was badly injured. It kind of made him a bigger hero. The conflict in West Asia is a big threat to world peace. It is time Israel put an end to this conflict and started the peace process. Sinwar’s death should end the war.