ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: This Diwali, Reliance Digital’s ‘Festival of Electronics’ sale is set to elevate India’s festive celebrations with blockbuster deals on consumer electronics.

Customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 15,000 on purchases made with leading bank cards till 3 November this year. This offer is applicable at Reliance Digital/My Jio stores across the nation and online on reliance digital.in.

Additionally, in-store shoppers can avail multiple finance options, with benefits up to Rs 22,500, making it easier than ever before to upgrade to the latest technology.