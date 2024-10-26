APPSC team conducts outreach prog at NIT

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and APPSC member Koj Tari conducted an outreach programme at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jote on Thursday.

They had fruitful interactions with the director, deans, faculty members, officers and students of the NIT.

“The objective of the outreach programme was to instil a sense of confidence-building, trust and to create awareness amongst the aspirants on how to face various competitive examinations conducted by the UPSC and other state public service commissions,” the APPSC informed in a release.

The APPSC chairman exhorted the students to be more disciplined, sincere and dedicated while choosing a career, and to put in their best efforts in every selected field “as nothing is possible without sheer passion, zeal and keenness in this competitive world today.”

He informed that more such outreach programmes would be conducted in other universities and colleges of the state in the near future.