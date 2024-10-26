AUS student wins gold, bronze in nat’l powerlifting c’ship

NAMSAI, 25 Oct: Rajing Mungyak, a first-year BA (political science) student at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here has won a gold medal and a bronze medal in the National Powerlifting Championship held on 24 October in Hyderabad, Telangana.

He won the gold medal in bench press and the bronze medal in deadlift.

The AUS has congratulated Mungyak and celebrated his dedication and strength. “His achievements are a source of pride for the university and serve as an inspiration to his peers,” it said in a release.