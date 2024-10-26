Orientation prog on Singpho language teachers held

BORDUMSA, 25 Oct: Eighty Singpho language teachers of primary and secondary schools, along with BRCC officials participated in a two-day orientation programme for the Singpho language teachers conducted at the Singpho Heritage Centre here in Changlang district from 24-25 October by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), in collaboration with the state education department, and the Singpho Development Society (SDS).

“The programme featured training for the Singpho language teachers on teaching of the language, literature, script and orthography of Singpho, as well as translation and documentation of basic Singpho vocabulary for publication of children’s pictorial books,” the RCML informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, Bordumsa ADC Oling Lego expressed concern over “the Singpho population and its language being on the brink of disappearing” and lauded the SDS and the RCML for jointly organizing the programme.

“Every individual of the community is a stakeholder and each must strive to protect it, lest it becomes a thing of the past. The language of any community has evolved and has been passed down through generations and therefore it is the responsibility of the present generation to carry it forward and leave a lasting legacy,” he added.

Namsai DDSE Koing Samon Umbon emphasised that the preservation and promotion of native languages begin at home, and urged the teachers to “set an example for the rest.”

She also suggested “incorporating innovative ideas, such as including native Singpho language prayers and terms in the curriculum to better integrate the Singpho language.”

RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami in his stressed the importance of mother languages in preserving and gaining native knowledge, and urged the participants to “look beyond textbooks and formal curricula in the efforts to develop and promote your mother language.”

He also encouraged the Singpho community by extending his support towards the SDS for further collaborations in research and publication initiatives.

RGU AITS Director Prof S Simon John said that “there is a need for producing textual literature when it comes to promoting mother languages,” and encouraged the participants to “develop it by documenting the community’s rich oral traditions.”

“In doing so, they could create a comprehensive body of literature that could eventually be taught at college and university levels,” he added.

SDS secretary-general Ongyun Maio, Bordumsa BRCC Ongla Umbon, Singpho Literary Committee chairman Ongdu Singpho, Singpho National Council president Senggam Labram, Tai Khamti-Singpho Council (TKSC) president Phup Young Singpho, TKSC vice-president Innem Gam Singpho, Bordumsa ZPM Khachang Maio and GSS Gidding Headmaster Wakhet Du Singpho also spoke.

Miao BRCC Prahlad Kanmai, RCML centre head Dr MS Awan, RCML research officer Dr V Neli and the SDS’ Manje La were the resource persons of the programme.