Training on yak hair-based fabric-making

DIRANG, 25 Oct: A three-month short-course training programme on yak hair-based fabric making, being organized by the National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) began here in West Kameng district on Friday.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering and Technology, Kolkata, with financial support under NEH component, with the aim of “making the unemployed youths and women self-reliant, gathering scientific knowledge on value addition of fibres, mostly yak hair, in terms of weaving and textile,” the NRCY informed in a release.

NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar “pointed out the scope and prospects of yak hair with the importance of designs in textile manufacturing to make its products more remunerative,” it said.

Principal scientist Dr D Medhi advised the trainees to learn proper techniques of using yak hair “with other fibres, including synthetic wool, for making value-added fibre-based products and open fibre-based entrepreneurships for better earning and making yak husbandry more profitable,” the release added.