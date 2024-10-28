Easing of tension along LAC needed

In a huge sigh of relief for everyone, India on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This is a major breakthrough and will end the over four-year-long military standoff. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Indian and Chinese soldiers will be able to resume patrolling in the way they had been doing before the border face-off began and the disengagement process with China has been completed.

This agreement will help to ease the tension between two neighbours. Ever since the Galwan incident in eastern Ladakh in which soldiers from both the sides died in a deadly clash, the relation between India and China has remained tense. This is hurting the interests of both the nations. China in particular has been acting very aggressive along the LAC since that incident. The Chinese incursion along the LAC has been growing even in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. There was sense of uneasiness among the people living in the LAC. With both countries reaching an agreement over eastern Ladakh there is genuine hope that tension will ease along the entire LAC.