Film on conservation efforts of Gobuk shortlisted for GSFA

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: A film titled ‘Gobuk Harmony in the Highlands’ produced by Assam’s Tezpur-based Green Hub fellows Stanzin Tandup and Pauzatuala Suante, has been shortlisted for Television for the Environment (tve) Global Sustainability Films Awards (GSFA) in the Young Filmmaker Short Film category.

It is one of four global films shortlisted for the award. The film has been made with the support from Epum Sirum, Titli Trust and funding from Royal Enfield.

The film documents the efforts of Gobuk village to conserve their biodiversity and incentivize conservation through nature-linked livelihood.

It is pertinent to mention that the first Siang Biodiversity Meet was held in Gobuk and Ramsing villages in May this year.

The ‘tve Global Sustainability Films Awards’ recognizes outstanding films from the business, non-profit, media and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real-world solutions for a more sustainable future.

Now in its 13th year, the awards promote powerful, effective storytelling that helps contribute to the building of a more just and sustainable future.

The tve is a UK-registered charity founded by the United Nations Environment Programme, WWF-UK, and Central Television (now part of ITV) in 1984.