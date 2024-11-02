National Unity Day celebrated

ITANGAR, 1 Nov: National Unity Day also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was celebrated across the state, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31 October.

Governor K.T Parnaik flagged off a ‘Unity Run’ and also administered unity pledge to a mammoth gathering on the occasion at Tawang.

Paying tributes to Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, the Governor said that Patel’s life underscores that perseverance can lead to impactful, transformative change.

“His integrity and sense of responsibility encourage today’s youth to lead with ethics, courage, and clarity, essential traits in a world where integrity is often tested,” he said.

“Embracing Sardar Patel’s values can help today’s youth to become resilient, inclusive, and effective leaders, driving both personal and societal growth, which in turn will facilitate in realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The National Unity Day was also celebrated in all the district headquarters by their respective administrations and various educational institutions by organizing ‘Unity Runs’ and administering ‘Unity Pledges’ to the participants.

Reports of celebration of National Unity Day have been received from Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Yupia (Papum Pare), Aalo (West Siang), Tezu (Lohit), Yingkiong (Upper Siang), Likabali (Lower Siang), Khonsa (Tirap), Rajiv Gandhi University, Dera Natung Govt College and District Jail, Jully, Itanagar ……(Raj Bhavan/DIPROs)