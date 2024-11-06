The attack on a Hindu temple near the Canadian city of Toronto by pro-Khalistan radicals over the weekend highlights the dangers of the Justin Trudeau government’s soft approach towards extremist elements that have for long held out threats to Indian diplomats and interests. This is a deeply concerning incident. The diplomatic spat between India and Canada in recent years is destroying relations between two nations. India is increasingly being seen as rival nation by Canada.

In recent days India has managed to thaw tension with China. The LAC is considerably peaceful now. The people of Arunachal Pradesh are also at ease following easing of tension along LAC. It is time both India and Canada take steps to ease tension. This will benefit people of both nations. The gravity of the situation can be judged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of the incident and his call for the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. It is time both nation work to resolve issues and ease tension before situation spirals out of control.