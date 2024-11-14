Workshop on preservation of cultural artifacts

DAPORIJO, 13 Nov: The directorate of research under cultural affairs department of the state government conducted a one-day workshop-cum-awareness programme on “Preservation and conservation of museum specimen & cultural artifacts” at the museum’s conference hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at the workshop, deputy commissioner in-charge Taya Yullu stressed on preservation and conservation of cultural artifacts through scientific methods.

She urged the attendees especially, young students, to gain knowledge about the scientific method of conservation and preservation of artifacts. “Knowledge should not have limit, we must learn as much as possible,” she added.

DDR (M&A) Dr. K. Dey explained the aim and objective of the program, while DRO Dr. B. Pual narrated the importance of research and museum. DHO Taw Pappu also spoke.

During technical session, laboratory assistant A. Dutta demonstrated the method of conservation of artifacts.

Besides government officials, teachers and students from Kuporijo VKV attended the programme. (DIPRO)