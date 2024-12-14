Mithun farmers from Ziro visit NRCM

ZIRO, 13 Dec: A group of 18 mithun farmers from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district were taken on an exposure tour to the National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM) in Medziphema, Nagaland, on 13 December by the Lower Subansiri animal husbandry & veterinary department.

The group, led by Veterinary Officer Dr Bamin Rilung, were taken around the NRCM farm, where they were introduced to the semi-intensive system of mithun management.

Dr Kobu Khate, a specialist in mithun husbandry, provided valuable insights into the scientific mithun breeding and raising under semi-intensive system.

An interactive session was also held with the farmers, where NRCM Director Dr Girish Patil, along with other scientists, discussed critical issues faced by mithun farmers. They stressed the importance of vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease, the need for maintaining high-quality breeding bulls, and other relevant aspects of mithun farming.

Dr Plabita Goswami and Dr Vikram R provided detailed information on various diseases affecting mithuns, and the reproductive health of the animals. Their presentations aimed to enhance the farmers’ understanding of mithun health management and breeding techniques.

This tour is expected to significantly improve the knowledge and practices of mithun farmers in Ziro Valley, fostering better animal husbandry in the region.