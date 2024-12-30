India should be wary of China’s growing influence on Nepal

India has every reason to be alarmed over the developments in Nepal in the light of its steadily tightening embrace of China. Known for his ideological affiliation with China, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is unabashedly aligning his country to serve Beijing’s strategic interests. This is concerning, considering the fact that already neighbouring countries like the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and even Bangladesh are under the influence of China. Since the Galwan incident in eastern Ladakh in which soldiers from both sides were killed, the relation between India and China has relatively remained hostile. The recent visit of national security adviser Ajit Doval to China has come as big relief but the concerns remain the same.

The latest indicator of China’s growing sway over Nepal came with the signing of a framework for cooperation on the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Nepal. The agreement was signed during Oli’s visit to Beijing early this month, apart from nine other pacts. This is a big setback to India, which is strongly opposed to the BRI on grounds of sovereignty as it passes through parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. This deal will enable China to increase its already considerable inroads into Nepal. Kathmandu’s thrust on greater economic cooperation with Beijing – the BRI is part of this endeavour – would also whittle down India’s influence over Nepal. India has traditionally had deep economic linkages with Nepal, nurtured due to geography – the two neighbours share a porous 1,751-km-long border. But it looks like China is making an attempt to break the influence and lure Nepal away. India needs to remain to the nefarious design of China.