Artist Jackie Bodo Mangrang’s painting on the impact of deforestation was recently bought by Doimukh-based entrepreneur Tana Susen Tara (Zain). Mangrang, who is also the president of the Arunachal Akademi of Fine Arts, hails from Bodo village in East Kameng district. Mangrang earned his master of fine arts degree from Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya University, Chhattisgarh, in 2017.