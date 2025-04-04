Accused in B’dewa attack case in judicial custody

BANDERDEWA, 3 Apr: The arrested accused in the Banderdewa machete attack case, Phassang Niya, was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday after police produced him before the chief judicial magistrate.

Giving a detailed update on the case, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed that the case is under active investigation under the close supervision of senior police officers, and that the accused would be dealt with strictly as per the law.

He said that the victim, Arun Hazarika, who sustained serious injuries, is currently undergoing medical treatment at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, and his condition is reported to be stable.

“Another victim, Utpal Das, who suffered minor injuries, was discharged from TRIHMS after receiving necessary medical treatment on Wednesday evening itself,” said the SP. Further, he clarified that the incident was not related to the recent ILP checking drive conducted by the district administration, police, and local volunteers.

The situation in Banderdewa remains normal, and vehicular movement is uninterrupted. “We are in constant coordination with the Assam Police to ensure effective interstate law enforcement. Also, we urge citizens to refrain from spreading rumours that might create unnecessary panic or tension among the general public of both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam,” said Gambo.