AI-driven healthcare solutions launched in Arunachal

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Apr: The National Health Mission (NHM), Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Wadhwani AI, launched AI-driven healthcare solutions, which aim at enhancing healthcare delivery across the state, during an event held here on Thursday.

The AI-driven solutions have been planned to be deployed initially in five selected districts – Papum Pare, Longding, Tirap, Namsai, and West Siang – as part of the first phase.

AI solutions on TB are: vulnerability mapping for TB, prediction of adverse TB outcome, ‘cough against TB’ for improved early screening, and diagnosis and management of tuberculosis, besides diabetic retinopathy screening and AI-powered early detection tool, crucial in areas lacking specialist care. Also, NBA Solutions predict the anthropometric measurements among newborn and enable ASHAs to monitor the growth during home-based newborn care visits.

Speaking on the occasion, Wadhwani AI chief programme officer Dr Neeraj Agarwal reiterated their commitment to strengthening healthcare systems in Arunachal. He emphasised that the use of AI for predictive insights and efficient diagnostics could revolutionise healthcare services in the region.

The event brought together government officials, healthcare professionals from five districts, and Wadhwani AI representatives to discuss how technology could address critical healthcare challenges. The focus was on enhancing early diagnosis, timely referral, implementing data-driven healthcare management, and improving accessibility, especially in rural areas.

State NHM nodal officer Dr Dimong Padung, NHM Mission Director Marge Sora, and TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini were present on the occasion, according to an official release.