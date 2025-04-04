APP honours officers for heroic efforts in war against drugs

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) on Thursday organised a felicitation ceremony to recognise the outstanding dedication and service of its officers, particularly for their crucial role in the ongoing war against drugs.

Home Minister Mama Natung lauded the relentless efforts of law enforcement officers in ensuring public safety and tackling drug-related crimes.

Police personnel were felicitated during the event held at the police headquarters here, for their contributions in the war against drugs and counter-insurgency operations against underground (UG) elements.

The war against drugs remains a top priority for the state police, a statement from the department said.

‘Operation Dawn’, launched on 8 November, 2023, has marked a significant milestone in the mission. Since its inception, the operation has resulted in 354 registered cases, 534 arrests, and the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotic substances, with an estimated market value of Rs 38 crores.

Since 2019, continued police efforts have led to the registration of 1,452 cases and the arrest of 2,619 individuals.

Law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 18,600 kg of psychotropic substances, valued at Rs 75 crores. Additionally, authorities have destroyed 56,654.69 acres of illicit opium poppy plantations and eradicated 1,723.271 acres of cannabis cultivation.

The APP remains steadfast in its mission to create a drug-free and crime-free state. With strong support from the government and citizens, law enforcement agencies will continue their efforts with unwavering diligence and determination, it said.

“The department extends its sincere appreciation to its officers for their dedication and valour, reaffirming its commitment to upholding justice, ensuring public safety, and maintaining the rule of law,” it added. (PTI)