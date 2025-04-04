Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0 begins

[Prem Taba]

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: The much-anticipated Arunachal Youth Parliament (AYP) 2.0 commenced on Thursday at DK Hall, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, drawing over 300 delegates from various higher educational institutions across the state.

With more than 900 individuals registering online via Google Forms, the event underscored its widespread appeal among the youths. The two-day forum, themed ‘Youths Ignited, State United’, aims to empower young minds through debates, discussions, and collaborative problem-solving.

After inaugurating the event, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng emphasised the pivotal role of youths in shaping Arunachal’s future. “Whatever government policy is being made is for the youths. The future belongs to you, and the responsibility for our development rests entirely on your shoulders. The sooner you take charge, the better,” he said.

Addressing aspiring politicians among the students, he advised sincerity in their objectives, noting, “Politics should not be pursued for the wrong reasons. If you have a vision to serve society, bring development, and drive change, it can be a powerful tool.”

Highlighting Aruna-chal’s tourism potential, Tayeng pointed to its rivers, biodiversity, culture, vast forest cover, and diverse tribes, and encouraged the participants to take pride in their heritage and lead the state’s growth.

Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng in his address described the event as a milestone in the department’s mission to empower youths. “AYP provides a platform to voice ideas, debate pressing issues, and contribute meaningfully to society. While we’ve promoted youth connect events like pageants and cultural programmes, this initiative tests your intellect and translates ideas into action,” he said.

Tayeng revealed that the provisions for the third edition of AYP are already in place for the coming year, reflecting the success of previous editions.

He also highlighted the recently adopted Arunachal Youth Policy under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, calling it a versatile framework to meet youths’ demands.

“This event reflects our commitment to this policy, fostering leadership and a deeper understanding of the state’s challenges,” he added.

During the session, the AYP committee also submitted a memorandum to the secretary and to the adviser to the minister of sports and youth affairs, urging them to recognise the importance of AYP and declare it an annual calendar event, ensuring its sustained impact on youth engagement.

The patron of AYP and adviser to the minister of sports and youth affairs also attended the event, praising the participants’ enthusiasm. “The session brilliantly showcased our youths’ vision through dynamic debates, panel discussions, and the student parliament. It’s heartening to see a generation ready to tackle tomorrow’s challenges. My sincere appreciation to the organising team for delivering such a successful and impactful event,” he said.

Day-1 witnessed an engaging ice-breaker debate on ‘Dams in Arunachal Pradesh: Catalyst for Development or Threat to Sustainability?’ Don Bosco College, represented by Chingkhiuniamliu Mary and Anya Sari, argued ‘against the motion’, while Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), represented by Doli Ori, took the ‘for the motion’ stance. The session was both informative and electrifying as the teams clashed head-on, presenting well-researched arguments that captivated the audience and set a high tone for the event.

Following the debate, a thematic panel discussion on ‘Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act: Balancing Faith, Culture, and Rights’ featured IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, RGU Professor Dr Nabam Nakha Hina, and senior journalist Bengia Ajum, moderated by APUWJ Vice President Ranju Dodum. The discussion was lively and insightful, with robust audience interaction through a Q&A session that delved into the legal, cultural, and social implications of the Act, making it a meaningful exchange of perspectives.

In the second half, Session 2A of the student parliament saw three compelling presentations. Arunachal Law Academy’s Milek Makcha spoke on ‘Sustainable Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh: Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental and Cultural Preservation’, followed by Arunodaya University’s Tongchen Jomba and Sangey Wangmu addressing ‘Harnessing Arunachal’s Natural Resources for Sustainable Economic Growth’. DNGC’s Alisha Gollo concluded with ‘Strengthening Grassroots Democracy in Arunachal Pradesh: The Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions’.

Each presentation was followed by a 10-minute audience interaction, deepening the discourse on these critical issues. Adding an academic dimension, AYP 2.0 will culminate in the publication of an ISBN-numbered book, compiling research papers and insights from the event, ensuring its deliberations contribute to scholarly discourse and policymaking.

The jury panel will evaluate the performances in the debate and student parliament based on criteria including content relevance, clarity, communication, innovation, fluency, and time adherence. Awards will be presented in categories such as best presenting college, runner-up college, best speaker, first and second runner-up speakers, best debater (questioning and answering), best rebuttal speaker, most promising youth leader, and special jury awards, alongside certificates of participation for all attendees.

The day concluded with a guided tour of the Legislative Assembly hall, museum, and exhibits, offering students a firsthand look at the state’s legislative heritage.

Day 2 will feature Session 2B of the Student Parliament, with 11 colleges presenting on diverse topics: Don Bosco College on ‘Tackling the Drug Menace in Arunachal Pradesh’; Government College Doimukh on ‘Climate Change and its Impact on Arunachal Pradesh’; Himalayan University on ‘Is Social Media Empowering Youths or Making Them Lazy Activists?’; Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College on ‘Student Politics in Arunachal Pradesh’; National Institute of Technology on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for Youths’; NERIST on ‘The Future of Agriculture and Horticulture’; NERIST Research Scholars Association on ‘Preserving Traditional Values and Culture’; Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College on ‘Youth Participation in Governance’; RGU on ‘Defining “Development” for Arunachal Pradesh’; RGU Research Scholars Forum on ‘Combating Corruption and Promoting Transparency’; and Women College Lekhi on ‘Commercialisation of Tribal Festivals’.

The event will culminate on 4 April with a valedictory session and awards ceremony.

Organised by the Hills Society under the aegis of the youth affairs department, AYP 2.0 promises to be a transformative platform, igniting the potential of Arunachal’s youth and uniting them for a brighter future.