Arunachal’s Lijum Ete wins two silver medals

National Mountain Bike Cycling Championship

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Lijum Ete from Arunachal Pradesh won two silver medals in the 21st Senior, Junior & Sub-junior National Mountain Bike Cycling Championship, organised by the Haryana State Cycling Association in Panchkula, Haryana, from 28 to 31 March.

Ete, who participated in the youth boys’ category, was part of a 10-member team from Arunachal that included Ahonda Menjo, Tajum Dere and Krito Mickrow in the senior category; Aita Linggi and Laa Tam in the junior category; Lobsang Tsering and Jumgam Kakki in the sub-junior category; and Nabam Dicos and Jilu Bole in the youth boys’ category.

A Class 10 student, Ete successfully navigated the challenge of balancing academics and passion, despite exams and the tournament taking place at the same time, to achieve his goals, stated a release from Arunachal Cycle Association (ACA) on Thursday.

The ACA president and general secretary expressed appreciation for all riders from Arunachal for participating in the tournament and showcasing their potential.