GoAP committed to provide skilling, jobs to youths: Dukam

25 trainees receive job offer letters

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) Minister Nyato Dukam reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to provide high-quality skilling, besides jobs, to the youths of the state.

The minister said this during a felicitation programme for trainees who had undergone a two-month residential food and beverage training, at A Sector here on Thursday.

The SDE department, in collaboration with Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation, had conducted the two-month food & beverage service training for 30 trainees, comprising 25 girls and five boys. The training programme was aimed at imparting industry standard training in the hospitality sector with a commitment to ensuring 100% placement.

The 25 trainees were awarded job offer letters in renowned hospitality companies such as Ramada, Sarovar Premier, Club Mahindra Group, Hyson Group of Hotels, and Saj Group of Hotels & Resorts by Dukam and other senior dignitaries present at the function.

Dukam also announced that the SDE department would provide a “handsome stipend” under the extended State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme for one year to those who go out of the state for jobs or apprenticeship, over and above their salaries.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Dukam said that the young recruits should love the job they have chosen and grow on the basis of hard work and self-confidence. “Loving one’s job is the key to success and growth,” he said.

The minister also had an interactive session with the candidates, who narrated their stories about participating in the training and their excitement over getting the job offers.

Describing the young recruits venturing outside the state as “brand ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh,” the minister’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai advised them to maintain good conduct and promote the image of the state. “You are the role models and inspiration, and your success will inspire and incite other unemployed youths to follow your footsteps,” he said.

“Government jobs are limited and securing jobs in the private arena is the alternative to arrest unemployment. For this, our youths need to get skilled and be willing to venture outside the state for jobs,” he said. He also reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to skill development and employment of the youths.

Highlighting the various roles, activities and achievements of the SDE department, Commissioner Saugat Biswas informed the gathering of the various partnerships entered into by the department with trainers and employers such as Toyota, Tata Technology, Honda Foundation, and Larsen & Toubro in the past one year, and the strides the department has made in assured jobs in reputed companies.

Earlier, SDE Secretary Bullo Mamu highlighted the activities conducted during the two-month training programme.

The function was attended also by SDE Director Sibo Passing, Assistant Director Gyati Kacho, and Honda Yab representatives Sunav Camdir, Suraj Pradhan, Suman Shukla, and Vivek Raturi.