National seminar on Uniform Civil Code

TEZU, 3 Apr: Eminent scholars from different parts of the country participated in a national seminar themed ‘Uniform Civil Code: Issues and Challenges’, organised by the political science department of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Following the welcome address by IGGC Political Science HoD Dr PC Swain, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu highlighted the vastness and the multifaceted aspects of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), along with its challenges, especially in the context of customary law and indigenous traditions.

Arunachal University of Studies Political Science HoD Dr B Komow analysed the genesis and conceptual framework of the UCC, and emphasised the need for equity in the society in the context of the UCC.

Dr SS Das from the Dibrugarh University’s Centre for Juridical Studies delivered a comprehensive presentation on the legal and constitutional aspects of the UCC. He expressed optimism that the UCC would bring greater unity and integration with visible empowerment of women in India.