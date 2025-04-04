RPETA announces fellowship awards

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: The Reading Promotion Endowment Trust for Arunachal (RPETA) – a New Delhi-based public charitable trust – on Wednesday announced two fellowship awards for 2025-26.

The RPETA informed in a release that senior youth library volunteer in Wakro, Jeenamsi Ngadong has been selected for the second Mandakini Khandekar Memorial Fellowship for Educational & Professional Advancement.

The fellowship of Rs 35,000 will support her to pursue the one-year residential post-MA diploma in teaching of English (PGDTE) at the reputed English & Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad during 2025-26, the RPETA said.

On the other hand, fine arts student at Chennai-based Kalakshetra, Behelti Ama from Wakro, has been selected for the first Capt KK Venkatraman Memorial Fellowship for Professional Enhancement.

The fellowship of Rs 30,000 could be utilised by Behelti Ama to pursue any advanced or specialised training in fine arts at any institute, or arts studio, or under a renowned artist during 2025-26. The award will be presented to her by July on confirmation of her selection for the programme, the trust said.

It is worth mentioning here that Mandakini Khandekar, who passed away in Pune in March 2023 at the age of 94, was an enthusiastic patron of the RPETA and generously supported the reading promotion activities and youth library movement in Arunachal. Similarly, Capt Venkatraman, a pioneer educational administrator of VKVs in Arunachal, was also a dedicated patron of RPETA, the release added.