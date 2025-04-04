Union demands teachers’ reshuffling policy

[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 3 Apr: The All Tawang District Students’ Union has submitted a representation to the district administration, demanding a reshuffling policy for teachers in the district.

The union highlighted that certain teachers remain at the same school indefinitely, contrary to government guidelines. “Some teachers, despite being appointed at a school, do not perform their duties diligently, thereby affecting the quality of education,” it said, and urged the administration to ensure periodic reshuffling of teachers upon the completion of their tenure.

The union also demanded strict of the inner line permit (ILP) regulation, stating that “numerous individuals, including blanket sellers, goods traders, and unauthorised persons, have been observed roaming freely in Tawang without valid ILPs.”

The union’s other demands included cessation of illegal encroachment, construction, and mining activities; fair and systematic allotment of government staff quarters; ensuring work quality and proper implementation of government schemes; and strict monitoring of government officers’ and employees’ attendance.

The union urged the district administration to take immediate action to address these issues.