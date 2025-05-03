Drug peddler arrested

ZIRO, 2 May: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday, and seized suspected heroin weighing 23.5 gms from his possession.

Based on credible information about an unnamed peddler who was coming to Ziro from Assam with suspected contraband, a police team, under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra and SDPO O Lego, started rigorous naka checking in Kardo area.

During naka checking, a motorcycle rider attempted to flee the scene. Seeing this suspicious behaviour,the police team chased the bike and intercepted the rider, identified as Tage Takung (28), of Lempia village.

Upon conducting a body search of the suspect, the

police seized 18 vials containing suspected heroin,weighing 23.5 gms.

A case [u/s 21(a)/27(a) NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard, and further investigation is underway, the SP informed in a release.