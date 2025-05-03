Workshop on advanced academic writing concludes

NIRJULI, 2 May: The three-day workshop on advanced academic writing concluded at the NERIST here on Friday.

Addressing the valedictory function, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S commended the organisers for initiating a meaningful academic dialogue, and emphasised the significance of high-quality publications in elevating the institute’s research profile.

The session was attended also by NERIST Academics Dean Prof Sarsing Gao, and R&D Dean Prof Madhubala Sharma, who played key roles in supporting and guiding the programme. They highlighted the importance of such workshops in equipping researchers with practical tools for scholarly communication.

The workshop featured Prof Ajay Semalty, faculty member in the pharmaceutical sciences department of HNB Garhwal University, Uttarakhand, who delivered in-depth lectures on a wide range of topics,including academic writing, ethics in publication, journal selection, book writing, choosing the right publishers, proposal development, and patent filing.

Approximately 110 participants, including faculty members and research scholars from various disciplines, attended the workshop.