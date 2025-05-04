APUWJ, APC advocate  free press on World Press Freedom Day

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club (APC), observed the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) at the press club premises here on Saturday.

The WPFD observance extended beyond Itanagar, with affiliated district press clubs, including the Seppa Press Club (SPC), Ziro Press Club (ZPC), Pasighat Press Club (PPC), Aalo Press Club (APC), and Raga Press Club (RPC), organising their own events to mark the occasion.

In Itanagar, joining the global call to uphold a free, independent, and pluralistic press as essential to democracy and development, the APUWJ organised a special screening of a journalism-focused film to engage the media community.

The screening was followed by an interactive discussion led by APUWJ Gender Council Convener Appu Gapak, allowing journalists to reflect on the movie’s themes and its relevance to their profession.

Various activities were held across the district press clubs as part of the celebration. Journalists across the state carried banners and distributed pamphlets advocating press freedom, the protection of journalists, and in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In Itanagar, APUWJ President Amar Sangno emphasised the significance of the day, urging journalists to uphold ethical and truthful reporting. He also spoke about the implications of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism, highlighting both their potential benefits and concerns.

Sangno raised alarm over the declining standards of journalism in the country and India’s falling position in the global press freedom rankings, attributing the decline to the period following the rise of the Modi-led BJP government.

In Raga, the Raga Press Club (RPC) marked the day with a brief yet meaningful program at K&K Futsal, Raga.

RPC President Biku Aka underscored the importance of press freedom and encouraged members to report fearlessly and responsibly, especially amid the evolving influence of AI in media.

Similarly, the ZPC organised a skit show on press freedom.